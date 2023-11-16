Smriti Irani Attacks Congress Over Crimes Against Women In Rajasthan

Smriti Irani said that BJP workers are from the party of 'sher' (File)

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over the issue of crime against women and called the upcoming assembly elections in the state as a battle for women's honour.

Smriti Irani was addressing election rallies at Deoli in Tonk and Charbhuja in Rajsamand in support of BJP candidates Vijay Bainsla and Surendra Singh Rathore, respectively.

She emphasized the need for a government that prioritises the safety of women, promising that the BJP would take "concrete steps" to combat crimes against women if it wins the November 25 polls.

The women and child development minister assured the public of significant benefits if the BJP forms the government, promising farmers an increase in annual financial assistance, affordable gas cylinders for women, insurance for newborn daughters, and scooters for girls who pass class 12.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address the two rallies but his plan was cancelled following which Smriti Irani addressed them.

Smriti Irani said that BJP workers are from the party of 'sher' (lion) and they are not going to be scared.

In Deoli, she said party candidate Vijay Bainsla pointed that the Congress was trying to create panic among the BJP workers.

"Those whose leaders are fool feel fear. We are the workers of the party of 'sher'. No matter how much you scare us, we are not among those who are afraid," she said.

Smriti Irani highlighted the cases of rapes and atrocities against women.

The Union minister criticized the government's silence on these issues and questioned their commitment to the safety of women.

She also attacked the Congress over Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal's "Mardon ka Pradesh" remark. Shanti Dhariwal had said last year that Rajasthan is a "state of men".

"The Congress leader says this is a state of men. I want to ask CM Gehlot who is the 'namard' (impotent) in your party who does not get angry over the rape of daughters," Smriti Irani said.

