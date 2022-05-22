Raj Thackeray To Hold Rally In Pune Amid Loudspeaker Row

Raj Thackeray Pune Rally: Raj Thackeray has been at the centre of the loudspeakers row in Maharashtra.

Heavy deployment of the police has been made at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will address a rally today.

"We are expecting 10,000-15,000 people to attend today's rally. Raj Thackeray will talk on many issues, including his Ayodhya visit," said Sainath Babar, Pune MNS president.

Mr Thackeray has postponed his planned Ayodhya visit which was scheduled for June 5.

In a Twitter post, the MNS chief said that he will share more details on his visit to Ayodhya at his rally in Pune on Sunday.

The controversy started after Thackeray on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan'.