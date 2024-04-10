Raj Thackeray To Address Rallies In Support Of PM Modi: Shiv Sena Leader

Raj Thackeray has declared his unconditional support for the ruling Mahayuti alliance (File)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray will address rallies in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a Shiv Sena leader said on Wednesday.

A day after the MNS chief declared his unconditional support for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Sanjay Shirsat, the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed the move would avoid the potential vote division in elections.

"There was a possibility of vote division which could have resulted in us (Mahayuti) slightly missing our target to win 45 plus seats in Maharashtra. Now, we will definitely achieve our target," Mr Shirsat said.

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday announced unconditional support to the 'Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the state and backed PM Modi, a move that is expected to bolster the ruling bloc's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

When asked whether the MNS chief will campaign for Mahayuti, Mr Shirsat replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, he will hold rallies across the state, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. We will organise his rallies as per his schedule," he said.

Mr Shirsat further said the chief minister would declare the Mahayuti nominee for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire from Aurangabad against AIMIM's sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

"The prime minister is scheduled to address a poll rally today (in Ramtek). Tomorrow, CM Shinde will declare the name of the candidate for Aurangabad," Mr Shirsat added.

