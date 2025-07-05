5 Supporters Of Raj Thackeray's MNS Detained Over Attack On Investor's Office

Five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supporters were detained on Saturday for the attack on investor Sushil Kedia's office in Worli here over the latter's social media post about not learning Marathi and his "kya karna hai bol" dare to Raj Thackeray.

Hours after the attack, Kedia apologised for the social post claiming he had overreacted and also professed admiration for Thackeray.

Kedia said he had uploaded the post in a wrong state of mind under duress and stress and wished to correct it unequivocally after realising his mistake.

"Having come under pressure mentally from the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi, I ended up over-reacting," Kedia said. "I realise I must take back my over-reactions and withdraw," he asserted.

In his apology video, Kedia said, "Even after living for 30 years in Mumbai, the level of proficiency and fluency that a native Marathi born can have, we will not be able to achieve and for avoiding any embarrassments or confusions, one has been using Marathi language only in less than formal situations, with a casual atmosphere only before people very closely known to them." "It has not happened to me in the use of seven other Indian languages that I could learn over a period of time," Kedia added.

Kedia said he has a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude towards Raj Thackeray for the strong issues he raises, the strength with which stands up in matters like the Hanuman Chalisa campaign (when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister), championing the cause of Hindutva and "rashtrawad" (nationalism).

Sushil Kedia came into the crosshairs of the Raj Thackeray-led party on Friday.

After some incidents of people getting thrashed over non-use of Marathi triggered by the controversy linked to the "imposition" of Hindi and three-language policy in state schools, Kedia had expressed his anger through a social media post targeting Thackeray.

"I don't know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?" Kedia had posted on X.

In response, MNS supporters, shouting slogans in support of Thackeray and Marathi, had thrown coconuts at the glass door entrance of Kedia's office this morning, with videos of the attack going viral on social media immediately.

In the videos, security personnel posted at the site can be seen trying to thwart the attack in vain, while office staff attempted to down shutters to avoid getting hit by the coconuts.

Five MNS supporters have been detained in connection with the attack and further probe into the incident is underway, a Worli police station official said.

"They have been brought to the police station for questioning and further legal action," the official said.

Incidentally, police had provided security to Kedia's office situated at Century Bazar after his post began generating a backlash from MNS supporters.

