Devendra Fadnavis Blamed For Arrest Of Bank Of Maharashtra Head

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was behind the action against the CMD of Bank of Maharashtra in the alleged DSK Group scam.

"Chief minister Fadnavis is behind the action against Ravindra Marathe (Chairman and Managing Director of the bank)," Mr Thackeray, who had earlier came out in support of builder D S Kulkarni, the promoter of DSK Group, said.

Mr Fadnavis holds the charge of home ministry among other departments.

Mr Thackeray was speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

The Economic Offences Wing of Pune police last week arrested Marathe and some other officials, alleging that they failed to carry out due diligence while granting loans to the group.

Mr Thackeray had earlier alleged that D S Kulkarni, a "Marathi" builder, was being harassed at the behest of his non-Marathi business rivals.

D S Kulkarni and his group are facing allegations of cheating depositors and diverting the loans obtained for real estate projects elsewhere.

In a recent statement, Indian Banks Association termed the arrest of Bank of Maharashtra officials as "unwarranted and unfortunate".