Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 500 Posts, Salary Up To Rs. 93,960

Bank of Maharashtra 2025 Recruitment: Bank of Maharashtra will close the registration process for the post of Officers today, August 30, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the post of Generalist Officer Scale II - Project 2025-26 through the direct link provided here for the official website- bankofmaharashtra.in.

Along with the Scale II basic pay (Rs. 64,820 - Rs. 93,960), selected candidates will receive allowances like- Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) / Lease Rental, City Compensatory Allowance (CCA), Medical benefits and other perks as per bank policy.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree or an Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline and have scored a minimum of 60 per cent from any recognized university of India. Minimum marks is 55 per cent for candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBd).

Chartered Accountants are also eligible to apply for the role.

Candidates applying for the role should be aged between 22 and 35 years.

Maharashtra Bank Officer Recruitment: How To Apply For The Post?

Visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra- bankofmaharashtra.in.

Click on current opening link and a new page will open.

Now click on Officers post apply online link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Click on "Submit".

You will be successfully registered for the post.

Here is the direct link to apply for the post- "Maharashtra Bank Officer Posts 2025".

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs.1,180 (for UR/EWS/OBC category) and Rs. 118 for candidates of SC/ST and PwBd category.

Once the payment has been completed, candidates can not request for refund. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the bank for more details.