Rain, Hailstorm In Parts Of Delhi Amid Severe Heat Wave

People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorms at around 2 pm.

Hailstorms and rain in parts of Delhi have provided a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in the national capital. Isolated pockets have reported drizzling with strong winds, which in turn has brought down the mercury and left a cool breeze in the aftermath.

People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorms at around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds. South Delhi witnessed the same a couple of hours later.

Many residents immediately took to social media to share pictures and videos as rains batter the dry and dusty roads.

Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital.

It later updated the alert to the orange category.

The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.

As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said.

The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heat wave is predicted.