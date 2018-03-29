Railways Open Up 20,000 More Jobs Rail Minister Piyush Goyal has pushed for improving travel safety, avoiding derailment, electrification, and modernisation of the Indian Railways.

Share EMAIL PRINT Number of vacancies in Indian Railways has been increased to 1,10,000. New Delhi: The



As per an infographic released by the department, the



The department also notified that over 9,000 jobs would be created in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), advertisements for which are slated to be published in May this year.



Besides this, 10,000 additional jobs will be created in L-1 and L-2 categories, the department said.



The decision follows a series of changes made in the Railways by Union Minister Piyush Goyal along the lines of improving travel safety, avoiding derailment, electrification, and modernisation of the Indian Railways using new technology.



The Indian Railways has announced a 20,000 more jobs in addition to 90,000 already advertised by the transporter.As per an infographic released by the department, the existing 90,000 vacancies in the sector has been increased to 1,10,000, thus creating 20,000 additional job opportunities. The department also notified that over 9,000 jobs would be created in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), advertisements for which are slated to be published in May this year.Besides this, 10,000 additional jobs will be created in L-1 and L-2 categories, the department said.The decision follows a series of changes made in the Railways by Union Minister Piyush Goyal along the lines of improving travel safety, avoiding derailment, electrification, and modernisation of the Indian Railways using new technology.