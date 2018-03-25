Indian Railways Revamp: Government To Offer Rs 10 Lakh Prize For 'Idea' To Improve State Carrier

Indian Railway has launched a Public Competition on “how to raise money for Railways to provide better services (जनभागीदारी)”. Participants can submit their entries by accessing the link https://t.co/dDVybgEaO3 with award money of ₹ 10 lakhs, 5 lakhs , 3 lakhs & 1 lakh.” pic.twitter.com/ddhZaeFGaP