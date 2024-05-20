Railways Ministry Shares Pic Of Yamuna Bridge With Taj Mahal In Background

Viewers were captivated by the scenic beauty.

The Railways Ministry often uses its social media handles to share fascinating pictures of railway stations across India and keeps followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. This time, the official X account of the Ministry of Railways shared a stunning picture of the Yamuna Railway Bridge in Agra with the beautiful Taj Mahal in the background. The aerial picture shared by the Railways shows a drone view of the historic bridge built across the mighty river.

The caption of the picture reads, ''The mighty Yamuna bridge in Agra is seen from a bird's-eye view, spanning the river with the glorious Taj Mahal as its distant neighbour.''

Here's the image:

The mighty Yamuna bridge in Agra is seen from a bird's-eye view, spanning the river with the glorious Taj Mahal as its distant neighbour. pic.twitter.com/4jHpgKiUoG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 19, 2024

Shared just a few hours ago, the image has already accumulated more than 28, 000 views, 490 likes and over 200 shares.

Viewers were captivated by the scenic beauty. Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, 'Wah Taj'' while another commented, ''Taj Mahal in background.''

Notably, the landmark bridge--a major lifeline of the Indian Railways, was opened in 1875 and connected Agra East Bank Station to Agra Fort Station. Meanwhile, the Yamuna Bridge Agra Railway Station is one of the busiest railway stations in Agra. It serves as a major transportation hub for both passengers and goods, connecting Agra with the rest of India.

Notably, the Railway Ministry also shares interesting facts and information about trains and their many services. A few weeks back, the Ministry shared a stunning picture of the Auranga bridge in Gujarat, which has been constructed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The construction work of the river bridge on the Auranga River in Valsad district was completed in August 2023.