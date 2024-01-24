''Future Of Travel'': Railway Ministry Shares Pic Of River Bridge Constructed For Bullet Train

The Auranga bridge is positioned between the Vapi and Bilimora High-Speed Rail (HSR) stations

The Railways Ministry often uses its social media handles to share fascinating pictures of railway stations across India and keeps followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. This time, the official X account of the Ministry of Railways shared a stunning picture of the Auranga bridge in Gujarat, which has been constructed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The construction work of the river bridge on the Auranga river in Valsad district was completed in August 2023.

''Blending nature's beauty with technological marvels. The Auranga Bridge in Valsad, Gujarat, paves the way for the future of travel with the #BulletTrain,'' Railways wrote along with a breathtaking picture of the bridge surrounded by lush greenery.

Notably, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been tasked with constructing the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor. The ambitious project has been making steady progress since work began in November 2021. As part of the corridor, bridges have been built over six rivers - the Par and Auranga in Valsad district, and the Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, and Venganiya in Navsari.

According to an ANI report, the Auranga bridge, strategically positioned between the Vapi and Bilimora High-Speed Rail (HSR) stations, comprises eight full-span girders, each measuring 40 meters. The bridge's supporting piers, ranging in height from 20 to 26 meters, emphasize the intricacies of its construction. Further, circular piers with diameters of 5 meters (7 in total) and 5.5 meters (2 in total) contribute to both the structural integrity and visual appeal of the bridge

There are a total of 24 river bridges on the MAHSR corridor of which 20 are in Gujarat and the remaining are in Maharashtra.

The projected cost is an estimated ₹ 1.08 lakh crore, of which the centre is committed to providing ₹ 10,000 crores, while Gujarat and Maharashtra will contribute ₹ 5,000 crore each. The remaining funding will be secured through a loan from Japan - at a minimal 0.1 per cent interest rate.