'Ma, Grace Under Pressure': Rahul Gandhi's Post On Emergency Landing

Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of his mother Sonia Gandhi on the plane.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had an appreciation post for 76-year-old mother Sonia Gandhi a day after their aircraft made an emergency landing in Bhopal, on its way from Bengaluru to Delhi.

"Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure," Mr Gandhi captioned the picture that featured Sonia Gandhi wearing an oxygen mask. The post has collected over 1.8 lakh likes in the first hour.

The New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying the Gandhis landed at the Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening with news agency PTI quoting airport director Ramji Awasthi as saying, "It was a priority landing and not an emergency landing."

A Congress leader told the agency that a technical glitch led to the unscheduled touchdown.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Shoba Oza said, "The chartered plane carrying Sonia ji and Rahul ji made an emergency landing because of some technical snag."

On getting information about the development, senior Congress leaders, including Ms Oza, former Union minister Suresh Pachori, MLAs PC Sharma, Arif Masood and Kunal Choudhary rushed to the airport and met the Gandhis in the lounge.

They also enquired about their well-being.

The chartered plane was on its way to New Delhi from Bengaluru, where Rahul and Sonia Gandhi attended a mega meeting of opposition parties earlier in the day.

"Both of them left for New Delhi by an IndiGo flight at around 9.30 pm," Ms Oza said.