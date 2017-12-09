Rahul Gandhi's Fresh Attack: 'Development Missing' In PM Narendra Modi's Speeches





Rahul Gandhi, who will soon take over as Congress President, today tweeted a question asking why there is no mention of 'development' in Prime Minister's speeches during the Gujarat election campaign. Mr Gandhi also said his 10 questions to the prime minister on Gujarat report card remain unanswered."Why is 'development' missing from Prime Minister's speeches? I asked him 10 questions on Gujarat report card , but no answers came," Mr Gandhi tweeted on Saturday.Mr Gandhi's tweet mentioned that no manifesto came from the BJP till the first phase polling campaign ended. He further questioned, "Ab bhashan hi sashan hai?" (Are speeches equivalent to governance now?)



With a tagline, "22 saal ha hisaab, Gujarat maange jawab" (Gujarat seeks answers for 22 years), the Congress president-to-be had started 'a question a day' series on social networking site Twitter on November 29.



In his questions, he has been targeting the prime minister on his claims of development and also questioned the 'Gujarat Model'.



Mr Gandhi had earlier attacked the BJP, saying it has shown "unbelievable disrespect" to the people of the state by not coming out with its manifesto. The BJP released the election manifesto just a day before election in Gujarat.



As polling began today for the first phase of Gujarat election in in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, Mr Gandhi tweeted to urge the young voters to make 'festival of democracy a success'.



The second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections is on December 14. The results will be declared on December 18.



