Gujarat Votes Today In Closely-Watched Contest: 10 Points

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: BJP currently holds 67 seats in the 89 constituencies that vote today

Gujarat will vote today in 89 of its 182 constituencies in the first of two phases of assembly elections. The rest of the state will vote on Thursday next. Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat are voting today after a bitter and personal campaign between the Congress and the BJP. For the last two days, suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dominated the Gujarat campaign. Results will be announced on December 18.