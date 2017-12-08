Gujarat Election 2017 LIVE: Congress President-Designate Rahul Gandhi Launches Campaign For Phase 2

Ahmedabad: Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi began phase 2 of Congress' campaign in Gujarat today. His campaign for the second phase of Gujarat election 2017, which began at noon today, will traverse almost 150 km from Chhota Udaipur to Anand. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to hold rallies and address voters at Pavijetpur, Mogal Dham Mandir, Ranesar, Tarapur, Limbasi and Loteshwar Bhagol. The Congress is engaged in an uphill battle in Gujarat where it hopes to dismantle the 22-year-long BJP reign. The two parties - BJP and Congress - never leave any opportunity to launch scathing attacks against the other - from calling names to calling out the promises that are yet to be delivered.
While the BJP has likened Rahul Gandhi's imminent elevation as Congress chief to the "Aurangzeb Raj", veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has called PM Modi a "neech aadmi". An apology and a suspension later, the Congress embarks on phase 2 of their rigorous campaign in Gujarat today.