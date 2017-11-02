Rahul Gandhi Visits NTPC Plant, Boiler Plant Victims In Raebareli Taking a break from his Gujarat election tour, the Congress vice president arrived at Rae Bareli this morning and visited the postmortem house, district hospital and NTPC premises and enquired about the incident from officers present.

Rahul Gandhi met officers at the Unchahar NTPC Plant to enquire about the boiler pipe blast Raebareli: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi visited Raebareli today to meet those injured in the



Taking a break from his Gujarat election tour, the Congress vice president arrived at Raebareli this morning and visited the postmortem house, district hospital and NTPC premises and enquired about the incident from officers present.



He was accompanied by senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress state president Raj Babbar.



"How many workers were working there?" he was heard asking officers at the Unchahar unit of NTPC, where a boiler pipe exploded, killing 26 people.

Rahul Gandhi met with those injured in the boiler pipe blast in Rae Bareli



Mr Azad demanded a high-level probe by an outside agency to bring out the facts.



Rahul Gandhi also came face to face with Union Power minister RK Singh during his visit to the site.



The toll in the massive explosion in the boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant today rose to 26 with four more persons succumbing to injuries.



