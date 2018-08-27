Rahul Gandhi To Visit Flood-Hit Kerala Tomorrow

On the second day of his visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Wayanad district.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to flood-affected areas of Kerala from tomorrow.

The Congress chief will reach the capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow following which he will visit the flood-affected areas of Chengannur, Alappuzha and Angamaly.

Earlier on August 24, Mr Rahul had expressed his solidarity with the people of Kerala and tweeted, "This is a difficult time for the people of Kerala. In relief camps and homes across the state, people are grieving for their loved ones. On this Onam let us pledge to put aside our differences, stand united together and focus on the task of #RebuildingKerala."

Kerala has been facing the worst flood in a century, which claimed lives of as many as 357 people.