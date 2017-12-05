Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Gujarat Today

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Tuesday to address election rallies ahead of the December 9 and 14 assembly elections.This will be his seventh visit to the poll-bound state since September.On Tuesday, the Congress leader -- who filed his nomination for the Congress President's post on Monday -- will address a public meeting at the Town Hall Ground in Anjar in Kutch district, followed by another in Morbi district.Mr Gandhi will address two public meetings at Jinn Mill Ground at Dhrangadhra and M.B. Shah College Ground at Wadhwan in Surendranagar district.During Mr Gandhi's last visit to the state, a major controversy broke out over his visit to the Somnath temple, as the Bharatiya Janata Party questioned his faith. The Congress hit back and accused the BJP of playing "dirty politics" and maintained he was a "devout Hindu".The Congress on Monday issued its poll manifesto for the assembly polls, promising debt waiver for state farmers and an assurance on reservation for the Patidars.