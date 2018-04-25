"Rahul Gandhi Superfast Express" To Get Congress Workers To Delhi From Mumbai For Rally The 'Jan Aakrosh' (public anger) rally of Rahul Gandhi is seen as the virtual launch of the Congress' campaign for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Over 1200 Mumbai Congress workers are expected to travel by the train. Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of the Congress is going all out to make party president Rahul Gandhi's April 29 rally in Delhi a success and has booked an entire train to ferry party workers for it.



The 'Jan Aakrosh' (public anger) rally of Mr Gandhi is seen as the virtual launch of the Congress' campaign for next year's Lok Sabha polls.



Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam told PTI that the party unit has booked an 18-coach train and will call it "Rahul Gandhi Super Fast Express".



The train will be flagged off from Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal on Friday by Mr Nirupam who said over 1200 Congress workers are expected to travel by it.



It will reach Delhi in the early hours of April 29.



"This effort is to mobilise party workers and to ensure maximum participation from the Mumbai city because a large number of citizens of Mumbai as well as the country are extremely upset with BJP's anti-commoners policies," Mr Nirupam said.



Following the announcement of the rally, the party's central leadership has issued directions to various unit heads to ensure maximum participation for the event.



To make the Delhi voyage special and unforgettable, each coach will be named after national icons like Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr BR Ambedkar, Indira Gandi, Rajiv Gandhi, Savitri Bai Phule, Mr Nirupam said.



"This will not only help in remembering our great personalities, but also help in better coordination among the members during the travel," the Congress leader said.



"The same train will return from Nizamuddin railway station the same evening," he said.



When contacted, a Central Railway official said private entities can book trains but the name of a train cannot be changed.



