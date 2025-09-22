Mumbai Youth Congress Gets Its First Woman President In Zeenat Shabrin

Mumbai Youth Congress member Zeenat Shabrin has been elected the new president of the outfit, becoming the first woman to hold the post after securing the highest 10,076 votes in the recently concluded organisational elections.

The elections for office-bearers in the Congress's youth wing in Mumbai were conducted between May 16 and June 17 with nine candidates in the fray for the president's post. The results were announced on Sunday with Shabrin, who secured the maximum 10,076 votes, emerging victorious, a party press release said on Monday.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office-bearers are chosen through internal elections rather than nominations.

Shabrin, who hails from a non-political background, said under her leadership, the Congress wing try to become the voice of Mumbai's youth.

The party statement quoted her as saying, "The Indian Youth Congress has given me, a person from a non-political background, a platform. I thank the Indian National Congress, the Mumbai Congress, the Maharashtra Congress, and the Mumbai Youth Congress family for their guidance and trust. We will work to become the voice of Mumbai's youth." The organisation would continue to fight under the leadership of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib to strengthen the outfit and safeguard democracy and the Constitution, she asserted.