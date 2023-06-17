On Camera, Youth Congress Meet Escalates Into Chair Fight In Mumbai

A chair fight broke out at a meeting of the Mumbai Youth Congress

A meeting of the Youth Congress in Mumbai ended in a big fight with chairs being thrown around.

Sources said the fight started between two group over the demand to remove Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Nitin Raut.

The fight escalated to such an extent that both groups threw chairs at each other. In visuals, some men were seen punching each other.

Youth Congress national chief BV Srinivas, who was about to talk to the press after the meeting held at the Congress office in Dadar Tilak Bhawan, left without speaking.