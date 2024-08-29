'Bharat Dojo Yatra Soon': Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Of Martial Arts Session

Rahul Gandhi said he is a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today shared a video of him taking martial arts sessions, which he said were held during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier this year. Taking to his official X account, he also said that a "Bharat Dojo Yatra" is coming soon. Dojo broadly refers to a training hall or school for martial arts.
"During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and young martial arts students from the towns where we stayed," Mr Gandhi wrote on X.
He undertook the over two-month-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. It came over a year after his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was held between September 2022 and January 2023.
In the eight-minute video, he can seen teaching the children various techniques. He can also be heard saying that he is a black belt in Aikido and a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu.
"Our goal was to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the 'Gentle Art'-a harmonious blend of meditation, jiu-jitsu, Aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques. We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society," he said.
On this National Sports Day, I want to share our experience with all of you, hoping to inspire some of you to take up the practice of the 'Gentle Art', Mr Gandhi said.
"PS: Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon," he added.