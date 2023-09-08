'Opposition Agrees With Centre's Stance On Russia-Ukraine War': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of Europe organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (File)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Opposition bloc understands India's relations with Russia and contended that it would, by and large, agree with the country's position on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Rahul Gandhi was speaking at a news conference at the Brussels Press Club. The Congress MP is on a tour of Europe organised by the Indian Overseas Congress.

"I think the Opposition, by and large, would agree with India's current position on the conflict (between Russia and Ukraine). We have a relationship with Russia. I don't think the Opposition would have a different position than what the government is currently proposing," Rahul Gandhi said. He was responding to a question on rising crude oil sales to India when the West has put sanctions on Russia. India has been buying Russian crude oil at discounted prices.

India on several occasions maintained that its oil imports will be determined by its national interest, keeping in mind its large consumer base.

It has also maintained that Russia needs to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict.

On Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited to the G20 Summit, Rahul Gandhi targeted the central government and said, "What is contrary about it? They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition. It tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the Leader of 60 per cent of India's population. It's something that people should think about - why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that."

Rahul Gandhi will also travel to Paris and hold meetings with French lawmakers. Before returning to India, he would visit Norway, where he is expected to meet the country's parliamentarians in Oslo.

As the battle heats up for next year's Lok Sabha elections, the 28-party Opposition bloc INDIA is gearing up to lay a broader roadmap against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

