Money For NYAY To Come From Pockets Of Fugitive Businessmen: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said funds for his party's "NYAY" minimum income guarantee scheme will come from the pockets of fugitive businessmen like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The Congress, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, has said NYAY assures up to Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month income to 20 per cent of India's poorest families if the party is voted to power.

The three businessmen mentioned by Mr Gandhi are wanted in India for fraud and money laundering.

"I was inspired by Narendra Modi's false promise of giving Rs 15 lakh to every Indian," Mr Gandhi said at a poll rally in Mahuva, while speaking about the scheme, which the Congress has described as a "surgical strike" on poverty.

