Rahul Gandhi Says He Has Informants In Probe Agency ED Who Warn Him Of Raid

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi said he is "waiting with open arms".

"Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED insiders' tell me a raid is being planned," Rahul Gandhi alleged in a post on X.

"Waiting with open arms @dir_ed ..Chai and biscuits on me," the former Congress chief said.

In another development, Congress MP Manickam Tagore today submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion on "the BJP government's misuse of agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax for political harassment".

Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a 'group of six' trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh' he promised would be broken by the INDIA bloc.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Budget 2024-25, Rahul Gandhi had said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will ensure that a legal guarantee for MSP as well as a caste census is passed by the House.

"Thousands of years ago in Haryana's Kurukshetra, six people killed a youth, Abhimanyu, in a 'chakravyuh'," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that "A 'chakravyuh' has violence and fear."

Rahul Gandhi's reference was to the Mahabharat legend according to which Abhimanyu was killed in a 'chakravyuh'. 'Chakravyuh' refers to a multi-layered military formation aimed at trapping a warrior by opponents placed strategically in an alignment resembling a lotus-shaped labyrinth.

He had said the 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'padmavyuh' for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP's election symbol) formation.



