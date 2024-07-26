Rahul Gandhi Makes Brief Stop At Cobbler Shop On Way Back To Lucknow

He said he had seen Mr Gandhi on TV and was surprised to find him at his shop.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday stopped briefly at a cobbler's shop on his way back to Lucknow from Sultanpur where he had gone to appear before a court in a defamation case.

The cobbler in Vidhayak Nagar at the outskirts of Sultanpur was pleasantly surprised over the unexpected visit of the Congress leader.

Mr Gandhi stopped at the shop of cobbler Ram Chet and spoke to him about his family and his problems.

Expressing happiness, Chet said Mr Gandhi visited his shop without any prior information and stopped for nearly half-an-hour during which he enquired about his family and the problems faced by him.

Chet said he offered cold drinks to Mr Gandhi. The two drank the cold drink and talked.

The cobbler said he told the leader about his meagre income and sought assistance to expand the work.

"Mr Gandhi said he will see what he can do for me," he claimed.

The Congress leader had come to Sultanpur to appear before an MP-MLA court in a defamation case against him.

Local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed the complaint on August 4, 2018 against Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru in May of that year during the Karnataka elections.

