Rahul Gandhi Invited For AAP's Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao Rally

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has invited Congress President Rahul Gandhi to attend its mega "Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao" rally in the national capital on Wednesday to corner the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, a senior party leader said.

The Congress president is one of the invitees of the ''Tanashahi Hatao Loktantra Bachao'' rally to be held on February 13, AAP leader Sanjay Singh told news agency PTI.

"Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Chandrababu Naidu are among other invited for the rally," he said.

The AAP programme will be attended by all those who had participated in Ms Banerjee's rally early this month in Kolkata, said Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai.

Sources said with just around two months before the polls, the rally will serve to bring the opposition leaders together in firming up a ''Mahagathbandhan'' (grand alliance)to challenge the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in the polls. There were talks of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls, but the local leadership of the grand old party is believed to have been against it.

The AAP and the Congress have been bitter rivals in Delhi and Punjab.