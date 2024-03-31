Live Updates: Mega AAP Rally In Delhi Today, Top INDIA Bloc Leaders To Attend

'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a mega rally in Delhi today to protest against the arrest of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan and is being seen as a show of strength and unity by the INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Some of the senior leaders in attendance will be Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien.

Here are the live updates on AAP's mega rally in Delhi:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 31, 2024 09:33 (IST) INDIA Bloc Leaders Who Will Attend AAP's Mega Rally In Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Today

Senior INDIA bloc leaders will attend a rally to be held by the AAP at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today. Senior INDIA bloc leaders will attend a rally to be held by the AAP at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today.

Mar 31, 2024 09:04 (IST) Delhi Police On Alert For AAP's Rally At Ramlila Maidan

The Delhi Police is on alert and has made elaborate arrangements with checking at every gate and deployment of paramilitary personnel in and around the Ramlila Maidan for AAP-led INDIA bloc's mega rally.

The Delhi Police has allowed the rally to take place with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies, and no weapons in central Delhi. #WATCH | Delhi: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan, for INDIA bloc's 'maharally' to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. pic.twitter.com/AukApBQnsl - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024 The administration has allowed 20,000 people to come for the rally, but police expects it to exceed 30,000. The administration has allowed 20,000 people to come for the rally, but police expects it to exceed 30,000.

The AAP claims the gathering may reach up to one lakh, which is the full capacity of Ramlila Maidan.

Seven gates have been prepared for entry and exit at the Ramlila Maidan, and every visitor will be checked with door frame metal detectors and hand-held machines at the entry gates.

Mar 31, 2024 08:40 (IST) AAP Rally In Delhi: Police Issue Traffic Advisory

According to the According to the Delhi Police's traffic advisory , movement will be regulated and may be restricted on the Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate from 9 am to 3 pm. Traffic diversion may also be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards. Traffic Advisory



In view of a political rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31, 2024, traffic will be affected.



Kindly follow the traffic advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/UBozpP2wVA - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 30, 2024 People going towards ISBT, railway station or airport have been advised to plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

Mar 31, 2024 08:31 (IST) Live Updates: Top INDIA Bloc Leaders To Attend AAP Rally

Several senior INDIA bloc leaders will attend the rally which is being held days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi will attend the "loktantra bachao" rally. Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi may also participate in the rally.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will also attend the mega rally.

#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA alliance to hold rally against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, at Ramlila Maidan from 11 am today



(Visuals from the Ramlila Maidan) pic.twitter.com/D7MsbGaETy - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024 Other prominent political leaders and members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) like Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren of JMM, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and DMK's Tiruchi Siva will also attend the rally. Other prominent political leaders and members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) like Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren of JMM, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and DMK's Tiruchi Siva will also attend the rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his cabinet ministers, and AAP MLAs will also participate in the rally.

Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in jail, will also attend the rally. Ms Soren on Saturday met Mr Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi Chief Minister's residence on 6 Flagstaff Road.