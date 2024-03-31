INDIA Bloc Leaders Who Will Attend AAP's Mega Rally In Delhi Today

AAP expects the gathering may reach up to one lakh, which is the full capacity of Ramlila Maidan

Senior INDIA bloc leaders will attend a rally to be held by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today. The "loktantra bachao" (save democracy) rally is being held days after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case.

The administration has allowed 20,000 people to come for the rally, but Delhi Police expects it to exceed 30,000. The AAP said the gathering may reach up to one lakh, which is the full capacity of Ramlila Maidan.

AAP's 'Loktantra Bachao' Rally

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi will attend the "loktantra bachao" rally. Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi may also participate in the rally.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will also attend the mega rally.

Other prominent political leaders and members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) like Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren of JMM, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and DMK's Tiruchi Siva will also attend the rally.

From Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet ministers, and AAP MLAs will also participate in the rally.

Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in jail, will also attend the rally. Ms Soren on Saturday met Mr Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi Chief Minister's residence on 6 Flagstaff Road.

Traffic Advisory

According to the Delhi Police's traffic advisory, movement will be regulated and may be restricted on the Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate from 9 am to 3 pm.

Traffic diversion may also be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards.

Traffic Advisory



In view of a political rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31, 2024, traffic will be affected.



People going towards ISBT, railway station or airport have been advised to plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.