AAP's Mega Rally In Delhi Tomorrow: Routes To Avoid, Diversions

For further updates, you can visit Delhi Traffic Police website, social media (Representational)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of AAP's rally in the national capital's Ramlila Maidan tomorrow. Many big leaders of the INDIA bloc are expected to participate in he mega rally. The Opposition-led demonstration comes days after the arrest of AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The traffic police, in its advisory, explained the restrictions and diversions that will be in place on several roads from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

Traffic regulations on March 31

Movement of general traffic will be regulated and may be restricted on the following roads and junctions:

Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to R/A Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk.

J-LN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate. R/A Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate.

Diversions:

Rajghat Chowk

Minto Road, DDU Marg Mirdard Chowk

Paharganj Chowk

A-Point

Delhi Gate

Parking arrangements:

Organiser alighting Point and parking at Ramlila Maidan, Entry by Chaman Lal Marg

Parking at Raj Ghat Power House road, Shantivan Service Road, Parking of Shantivan for buses/cars

Parking at Velodrome Road, Raj Ghat service lane & Salimgarh Bypass for buses

Commuters are advised to avoid the above-mentioned routes if possible and use public transport, especially Metro services. The Delhi Police also advised the people to plan their road journeys with enough time to avoid delays through areas affected by the protests.

The public is also encouraged to use various communication channels, including their website, social media platforms, WhatsApp, and helpline numbers.

Following traffic rules, maintaining road discipline, and cooperating with traffic personnel deployed at intersections are advised for a smooth traffic flow and public safety.

For further updates and information, you can visit the Delhi Traffic Police website and social media channels.