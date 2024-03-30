'Last Attack On...': AAP Announces Mega Protest On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

A day ahead of the mega march to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said that the Opposition will put up a united front in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Her remarks come amid several reports of a rift between parties within the INDIA alliance, who have come together to challenge the ruling BJP in the elections.

"INDIA alliance is one. When the (Arvind Kejriwal) arrest was taking place, big Congress leaders were present there. All the leaders of the alliance had raised their voice regarding this," Atishi said at a press conference.

"Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the last attack on the murder of democracy, regarding which the opposition will also raise its voice tomorrow," she added.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP, along with other opposition leaders, will come out on Delhi streets tomorrow to protest against the arrest. Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, will attend the 'maha rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said that they expect a large crowd to come out tomorrow and join their protest. He claimed that ever since the BJP government at the Centre and the prime minister arrested the popularly elected chief minister of Delhi, there has been grave anger among the people. He said the people from every class and profession, students, youths, and members of RWAs are expected to come to the rally.