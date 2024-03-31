Statehood For Delhi, Free Power: What Are Arvind Kejriwal's 6 Poll Promises

Sunita Kejriwal read out a letter from her husband who is currently in ED custody.

In his six poll promises ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said full statehood to Delhi and free healthcare for everyone in the country are some of his key objectives. Mr Kejriwal's message was delivered at a mega Opposition rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan by his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The rally, named "Loktantra Bachao" or 'save democracy', witnessed a convergence of key Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Farooq Abdullah, among others.

As Opposition leaders and party workers rallied at the national capital, Sunita Kejriwal read out a letter from her husband who is currently in probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The six main poll promises made by Mr Kejriwal are as follows:

24-hour electricity across the entire country Free electricity for the poor throughout the country Constructing excellent government schools in every village and neighbourhood Establishing Mohalla clinics in every village and neighbourhood Ensuring fair prices for crops to farmers as given in the Swaminathan Commission Report Granting full statehood to Delhi.

"My dear Indians, all of you please accept the greetings of this son of yours, I am not asking for votes, I am not talking about defeating anyone to win the elections. I am talking about making India a new India. Our country has everything. I am in jail, here I get a lot of time to think. I think about Mother India, Mother India is in pain, when people do not get good education, without proper treatment, power cuts occur, roads are broken," read Mr Kejriwal's letter.

Addressing the crowd, Sunita Kejriwal conveyed her husband's message, as he remains incarcerated in connection to a money laundering case linked to the erstwhile Delhi excise policy. "Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work," she declared.

Among the many notable Opposition leaders present at the rally were Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Uddhav Thackeray representing Shiv Sena (UBT), Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M), D Raja of the CPI, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai labelled the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally s the final opportunity to safeguard India's Constitution and democratic ethos under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The Congress clarified that the rally is not aimed at any individual but is rather a concerted effort to protect the sanctity of the Constitution and democracy.