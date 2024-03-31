Sunita Kejriwal Reads Out Jailed Husband Arvind Kejriwal's 6 Guarantees Ahead Of Polls

Sunita Kejriwal read out her husband Arvind Kejriwal's message at the Opposition rally

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita today entered the political battleground with a fiery speech that attacked the BJP-led central government over allegedly targeting the Opposition with central agencies ahead of the national election.

At a massive rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan where leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc including Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Mehbooba Mufti, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav, among others, attended, Sunita Kejriwal read out a message sent by her jailed husband.

"The people of India stand with Arvind Kejriwal. He can't be kept in jail forever," Sunita Kejriwal said today in her first major political speech ever in front of hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters.

"I am not asking for votes from you. I am not asking you to help defeat someone in elections. I am only asking 140 crore Indians to help in taking this country forward," Sunita Kejriwal said, quoting her husband's message from jail.