For Arvind Kejriwal, It Is Back To Ramlila Maidan Where It All Began

Key leaders of the INDIA bloc joined forces for a rally in the national capital today as a demonstration of their collective strength and solidarity following the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The event, dubbed "Loktantra Bachao" or 'save democracy', will witness the participation of prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Farooq Abdullah, among others. But for Mr Kejriwal, currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam of 2022, it all goes back to where it began - Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Ramlila Maidan stands as more than just a venue for festivals and celebrations. This historic ground, nestled near Ajmeri Gate, has witnessed the ebb and flow of time, evolving from a site of Ramlila festivities dating back to the 19th century to serving as Ground Zero for political protests in the national capital.

In 1955, during a momentous Soviet visit, Nikita Khrushchev graced its ground. In 1959, then-US President Dwight Eisenhower delivered a speech at the maidan.During the dark days of the Emergency, it was here that Jayaprakash Narayan rallied the masses, igniting the flames of dissent that eventually led to the restoration of democracy.

As Mr Kejriwal faces legal trouble, it is here, at the Ramlila Maidan, where his political career began.

From his days as an activist against corruption alongside Anna Hazare to his ascension as Delhi's seventh Chief Minister, Mr Kejriwal's career in public office was greatly influenced by his days protesting at Ramlila Maidan.

In 2011, the Ramlila Maidan served as the base for Anna Hazare's 12-day fasting protest in support of the Jan Lokpal bill. During this time, Mr Kejriwal stood by his side, gaining widespread recognition in Delhi. In 2013, Mr Kejriwal took oath at the Ramlila Maidan after becoming Delhi's youngest Chief Minister. He would repeat that in 2015 and then again in 2020.

Today as Opposition leaders gather at the historic ground, Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister's wife, will read out a message penned by her husband from ED custody.

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are also expected to attend the rally.

The opposition is anticipated to voice vehement criticism against what it deems as the BJP's exploitation of central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and the Income Tax Department.

The BJP insists that Mr Kejriwal's arrest by the ED and the issuance of tax notifications to the Congress were outcomes of the agencies operating autonomously and adhering to legal protocols. Additionally, it criticised the AAP for persisting in its demand for the Delhi chief minister to govern from jail.



