'Wish PM Happy World Theatre Day': Rahul Gandhi After Address To Nation

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the success of India's "Mission Shakti" in an address to the nation, Rahul Gandhi congratulated the defence research body and wished PM "happy World Theatre Day".

In a televised address, PM Modi announced that India had joined the elite club of space powers by shooting down a live satellite with an anti-satellite missile or A-SAT. India is the fourth country to have tested such an anti-satellite weapon after the US, Russia and China, the PM said in a rare address to the nation with elections just weeks away.

Among the first few opposition leaders who reacted to the announcement was the Congress president.

"Well done DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition has objected to the PM's announcement, questioning the timing, in the middle of the campaign for the April-May national election, when a code of conduct is in place.

The A-SAT missile shot down the Low Earth Orbit satellite within "three minutes of launch", with remarkable precision and technical capability, PM Modi said. "This is a big moment for India, something all of us should be proud of. We are not just capable to defend on land, water and air, but now also in space. I congratulate all scientists who have made this possible and made India a much stronger nation," PM Modi said in his address.

Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro - this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer. - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019

A barrage of tweets by ministers and other top leaders of the ruling BJP also riled the opposition.

