'India Can Defend Itself On Land, Water, Air And Now In Space,' Says PM: Live Updates

Nitin Gadkari Tweets On Mission Shakti

"I congratulate the scientists and the people of this country on the success of Mission Shakti. We have shot down a low orbit satellite, which means the nation is prepared to face threat of any kind," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.





"This is a perfect example of the capability of India's defence forces and space scientists. Our scientists have proven that the nation is in able hands," he said.