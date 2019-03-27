'India Can Defend Itself On Land, Water, Air And Now In Space,' Says PM: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation "with an important message".
"Today I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," he tweeted ahead of his address.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's address:
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to PM Modi's address to the nation saying PM Modi diverted attention from issues on the ground by pointing at the sky.
Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground - #Unemployment#RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity - by pointing at the sky.- Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019
Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro - this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer.
An important message to the nation. Watch. https://t.co/0LEOATgOOQ- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come.- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
One such moment is today.
India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti.
#MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons:- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability.
(2) Entire effort is indigenous.
India stands tall as a space power!
It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony.
#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India's outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme.- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।
