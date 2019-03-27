"India Can Defend Itself On Land, Water, Air And Now In Space," Says PM: Live Updates

All India | | Updated: March 27, 2019 12:58 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'India Can Defend Itself On Land, Water, Air And Now In Space,' Says PM: Live Updates

PM Modi said India has "achieved a big feat" today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation "with an important message". 

"Today I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," he tweeted ahead of his address. 

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's address: 


Mar 27, 2019
12:58 (IST)
PM Modi Points At The Sky, Diverts Attention From Issues On Ground: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to PM Modi's address to the nation saying PM Modi diverted attention from issues on the ground by pointing at the sky. 

Mar 27, 2019
12:56 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari Tweets On Mission Shakti
"I congratulate the scientists and the people of this country on the success of Mission Shakti. We have shot down a low orbit satellite, which means the nation is prepared to face threat of any kind," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet. 

"This is a perfect example of the capability of India's defence forces and space scientists. Our scientists have proven that the nation is in able hands," he said. 
Mar 27, 2019
12:47 (IST)
You Can Watch PM Modi's Address To Nation Here
Mar 27, 2019
12:46 (IST)
Historic Impacts On Generations To Come: PM
Mar 27, 2019
12:45 (IST)
"Mission Shakti Special For Two Reasons...," PM Modi Tweets
Mar 27, 2019
12:40 (IST)
"This was done under India's Mission Shakti programme. This is a big moment for India. Something that all of us should be proud of. We are not just capable to defend on land, water and air, but now also in space. I congratulate all scientists who have made this possible and made India a much stronger nation": PM Modi

Mar 27, 2019
12:35 (IST)
"India has always maintained that space should not be an arena for warfare and that remains unchanged in spite of this. India has always been a nation of peace, but we also defend ourselves. It is with that intention that we achieved this capability," PM said. 

Mar 27, 2019
12:32 (IST)
India becomes only the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to be able to target objects in space: PM 

Mar 27, 2019
12:31 (IST)
India A Major Space Power, Says PM
"India is now a major space power. In less than three minutes, a made-in-India anti-satellite missile shot down a satellite in the LEO (Low-Earth Object) satellite," he said. 

"India has achieved a big feat today... this time in space sciences," PM said. 

Mar 27, 2019
12:27 (IST)
"It's a moment of pride for the country," says PM Modi as he addresses the nation. India shot down a low-satellite mission,  he says. 
Mar 27, 2019
12:03 (IST)
PM Modi in his tweet said he would speak around 12 pm. 
Mar 27, 2019
12:02 (IST)
It is unusual for the Prime Minister to address the nation ahead of Lok Sabha elections. 
Mar 27, 2019
11:56 (IST)
PM Modi Tweets About "Address To Nation"
No more content

Trending

Narendra ModiPM AddressSpace Science
தமிழில் படிக்க

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nawaz SharifGoaYogi AdityanathWorld Theatre DayElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019DC vs CSKPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsArvind KejriwalSurendra PooniaNITI AayogHuawei P30 ProMi Notebook AirMi Note 7 ProRedmi Go

................................ Advertisement ................................