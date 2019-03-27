PM Modi To Address Nation Shortly With 'Important Message'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will address the nation shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted that he will address the nation shortly. It is unusual for a Prime Minister to address the nation in the middle of the national election campaign.

"Today I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," PM Modi tweeted.

मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,



आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।



I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.



Do watch the address on television, radio or social media. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

It is not known yet what the PM will talk about. Even top officials expressed surprise at the tweet.

The last time PM Modi addressed the nation was on November 8, 2016, when he announced demonetisation or the overnight ban on Rs 500 and 1,000 notes.

