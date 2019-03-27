"Another Demonetisation?": PM's Address A Nail-Biter On Twitter

PM Modi's address, when it finally aired on national television and radio, took place exactly an hour after his tweet, which had announced an earlier time.

All India | | Updated: March 27, 2019 16:48 IST
PM Modi announced Mission Shakti today (File)


New Delhi: 

A tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11.23 am on Wednesday led to a guessing game in which theories grew wilder with every passing minute. PM Modi's address, when it finally aired on national television and radio, took place exactly an hour after his tweet, which had announced an earlier time.

"I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," PM Modi tweeted, and the media across the country was on high alert.

It is unprecedented for a Prime Minister to address the nation in the middle of an election campaign. Speculation flew like missiles on Twitter, embellished by hashtags like #PMAddresstoNation and #JustSaying.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joked: "He's declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying"

As TV channels quickly prepped studio guests and discussions, and discussed the possibility that the announcement was linked to something important like the economy or national security, a parallel thread on Twitter was far more irreverent.

Some wondered whether another demonetization bombshell was coming.

As theories circulated, PM Modi's address was delayed by nearly an hour. That too, inspired memes.

So was it demonetisation or another strike? PM Modi answered the question as he finally appeared on TV screens, announcing a huge success for India's space programme. He announced that India had joined a super league of space powers by shooting down a live satellite. India is the fourth country to have tested an anti-satellite weapon after the US, Russia and China, he said.

Twitterverse sighed in mock relief.

Was it a big bang or anti-climax? The conversation continues on Twitter.



