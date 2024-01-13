Actor Radhika Apte Locked In Airport For Hours, No Access To Loo, Water

Radhika Apte shared photos of several people behind a locked glass door.

Actor Radhika Apte today shared her ordeal at an airport when she and other co-passengers were locked inside the aerobridge after the flight was delayed. The actor did not name the city or the airlines.

Sharing photos and videos on Instagram, the 'Sacred Games' actor said that the passengers were put in the aerobridge after the flight was delayed and the airlines staff locked them in.

"Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It's 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT," she said.

"The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won't open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE," she added.

Radhika Apte shared a clip of several people behind a locked glass door. Some of the passengers were seen talking to the security staff in the aerobridge.

The 38-year-old Bollywood star said that the airlines informed the fliers that they would be stuck there for at least an hour more.

"now I'm locked inside. AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm. all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride," she wrote.

The actor said that the airlines staff said the delay was as the crew had to be changed, and the new staff still hadn't arrived.

"Apparently their crew hasn't boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they'll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay," she wrote.

Radhika Apte last played a cameo in the movie 'Merry Christmas', which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She is known for her work in Sacred Games, Shor In the City, Badlapur, Andhadhun, PadMan and Manjhi - The Mountain Man.

