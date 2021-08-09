Spirit Of Quit India Movement Energised India's Youth: PM Modi

PM Modi said inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, spirit of Quit India movement reverberated across India (File).

On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the spirit of the movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation. PM Modi also paid tribute to the freedom fighters who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation," tweeted PM Modi.

The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.

On this day in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive away the Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.