Quad Meeting To Be Held In Philippines In Two Weeks: US Envoy Sergio Gor

Signalling a dynamic shift in Indo-Pacific security architecture, United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday announced that a crucial, high-level Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting is scheduled to take place in the Philippines in approximately two weeks.

Addressing global policymakers and industry leaders at the prestigious IX US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2026, Ambassador Gor confirmed that all four core partner nations, the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, are locked in and moving with absolute synchronisation to deepen their theatre-level alliances.

He said, "I want to make an announcement here today, as the video mentioned, we were very pleased to have the Quad meeting in Delhi. And that's something we aim to build on."

He added, "One of the things that we're actually looking to do is in about two weeks, all four of our foreign ministers will be in the Philippines."

Gor said the proposed meeting in the Philippines would not replace other planned Quad engagements.

He said, "And we're looking forward to having a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the Philippines. And so that is not to take away from any of the other nations; those will continue. We do aim to have a Quad meeting at some point, a ministerial Quad meeting in Australia. But in the meantime, in two weeks, we're hopeful to have this Quad meeting in the Philippines with all four of our partners."

The announcement follows hot on the heels of the successful 11th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in New Delhi in May, reinforcing that the alliance under the current US administration is rapidly institutionalising a leaner, defence-forward agenda.

Earlier on June 3, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that work was underway to schedule a Quad leaders' summit later this year, potentially on the sidelines of a major international gathering in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking during the testimony before the Foreign Affairs Committee, Rubio said efforts were underway to bring together the leaders of the four Quad partners, the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, in a flexible format rather than a standalone summit.

Referring to the ongoing coordination among the four countries, Rubio said, "Australia's also part of the Quad that we have with Japan and India. I mean, they were at our meeting last week. We have a lot we're working on together with them and seek to expand it."

At that time, on the timing and format of the leaders' meeting, he added, "We are hoping to be able to do one this year, maybe on the sidelines of another global gathering in the region, but a meeting. Not a standalone, but as part of, you know, where they're all going to be at the same time, it would be easier. We're working on getting that scheduled."

The Quad comprises India, the United States, Australia and Japan, and has emerged as a key platform for cooperation across the Indo-Pacific on issues including maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, supply chain resilience and humanitarian assistance.

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