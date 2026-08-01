US Envoy Meets Bangladesh PM, Says Cooperation Can Yield 'Real Results'

US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor on Saturday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on the final day of his three-day visit to the country.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon and focused on strengthening ties between the United States and Bangladesh, with discussions centred on trade, investment and regional cooperation.

Following the meeting, Sergio Gor said the United States saw significant opportunities to deepen engagement with Bangladesh.

"Today I called on the Honorable Prime Minister @trahmanbnp to discuss the great opportunities between the US and Bangladesh to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance our partnership. This is a priority for the United States, and working together we can achieve real results," Gor said on X.

Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office said both sides discussed "bilateral relations, expansion of trade and investment, regional cooperation and other areas of mutual interest."

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, State Minister Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

Visit To Rohingya Refugee Camp

A day before meeting the Prime Minister, Sergio Gor travelled to Cox's Bazar, home to the world's largest Rohingya refugee settlement.

During his visit, he highlighted the scale of the humanitarian challenge and reiterated the support of the US for refugee assistance programmes.

"Today I visited the Rohingya refugee communities in Cox's Bazar with @USAmbBangladesh. This is the largest refugee camp in the world hosting over one million refugees. The United States has supported this camp and urges our partners around the world to increase their contributions."

The United States remains the largest international contributor to the Rohingya humanitarian response, alongside countries including Japan, Australia and Norway, as well as institutions such as the European Union.

US Eases Travel Advisory For Bangladesh

The visit also saw a significant announcement on travel between the two countries.

After meeting Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman in Dhaka on Thursday, Sergio Gor said the United States had decided to relax its travel advisory for Bangladesh.

"I informed Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman that the State Department has taken into consideration the stable conditions on the ground, and has deemed that Bangladesh is safer for travel. Accordingly, the United States overall travel advisory has been downgraded from level 3, to level 2. A few areas have additional restrictions and should be avoided. Great news!"

He also described his discussions with Bangladesh's foreign minister as positive.

"It was great to meet Foreign Minister Khalil Rahman during my first visit to Bangladesh and discuss working together to strengthen the US-Bangladesh relationship. Lots of positive developments," he added.

Growing US Engagement With Bangladesh

Sergio Gor is the third senior US official from Washington to visit Bangladesh since the BNP-led government assumed office in February.

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur visited Dhaka in March 2026, while Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch travelled to Bangladesh in May.

On Friday, Sergio Gor also met Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi in Dhaka. The meeting drew attention amid growing diplomatic activity in the region and Washington's focus on South Asia and the Bay of Bengal.