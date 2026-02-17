Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM After BNP's Landslide Win

Ushering in a new era in Bangladeshi politics, dominated for decades by Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman has taken oath as the country's prime minister.

Rahman, 60, who was in self-imposed exile in London for 17 years, had returned to Bangladesh in December following the death of his mother, Khaleda Zia. He led his party to a landslide victory in last week's general elections, winning 209 of the 297 seats in which polling was held, while the main challenger, Jamaat-e-Islami, was restricted to 68.

Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina, who was the prime minister of Bangladesh for over 15 years, was deposed following a student-led uprising in August 2024, months after she had won another term. An interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus had taken charge after that.

While the BNP has been given a commanding mandate, Rahman will still face an uphill task, especially in terms of ensuring political stability and curbing violence against minorities, including Hindus, that has roiled the country since Hasina's ouster.

The textile industry, which forms the backbone of Bangladesh's economy, has also taken a significant hit since 2024, and the BNP chief will now have to ensure it can thrive again while convincing investors that the country is a safe place to put their money.

On the foreign policy front, he will need to mend ties with India, which were rocky under the Yunus regime, while navigating the influenceof China and Pakistan. Both countries have been trying to play a bigger role in Bangladesh, and Rahman will have to decide how much access will be in Dhaka's interest instead of Beijing's and Islamabad's alone.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented India at the swearing-in ceremony, and he was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

After the election victory, Rahman had called for "national unity" and peace, and warned against division.

"Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united. I firmly believe that national unity is our collective strength, while division is our weakness," he said.