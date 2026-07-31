Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor In Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has met US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor in Dhaka. The meeting took place this morning, and it assumes diplomatic significance given the varied interests in the region.

Dinesh Trivedi's appointment as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh in June this year was welcomed by the top US diplomat and close aide of US President Donald Trump.

"Wishing High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi @ihcdhaka all the very best as he assumes his important role as India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh. As the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, I look forward to working closely with him," Gor had said in June this year.

He began his first official visit to Bangladesh on Thursday.

The US envoy has emerged as one of the most important figures in Washington's regional diplomacy, with his responsibility being US geopolitical strategy in the Bay of Bengal, with India at its centre.

Foreign policy experts say Gor is keen to change Bangladesh's recent China-oriented foreign policy trajectory, the "Myanmar Corridor".

Analysts of diplomacy view Gor's visit to Bangladesh as a significant one, as it comes in the backdrop of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's recent trip to Beijing and China ramping up its presence in the country.

Gor is expected to articulate America's position on Bangladesh's current foreign policy priorities, its strategic position in the region, and the future of Dhaka-Washington relations.

Bangladesh's foreign minister, Dr Khalilur Rahman, described Gor's visit as "exploratory" and said the US envoy would seek a broader understanding of Bangladesh during the trip, when he will also visit Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had also met Rahman on Wednesday on the margins of the ASEAN Regional Forum foreign ministers' meeting in Manila, Philippines.

The United States is the largest international contributor to the Rohingya humanitarian response alongside Japan, Australia, Norway and institutional bodies like the European Union.

The US has been trying to establish a humanitarian corridor into Myanmar's Rakhine State, but that plan has not materialised due to objections from Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman.

Gor is the third senior US official from Washington to visit Bangladesh since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party government assumed office in February. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur was in Dhaka in March 2026, and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch visited Bangladesh in May this year.

On Wednesday, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Minister Rahman and Shama Obaed Islam, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.