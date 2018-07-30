Punjab Police Busts Notorious Criminal Gang, 11 Arrested

17 firearms were also recovered from the gang members (Representational)

The Punjab Police has busted a gang of notorious criminals and nabbed 11 of them, a senior police officer said today.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Inspector General of the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Intelligence Wing, said the police have arrested Aman Kumar alias Amna Jaito and Yadwinder Singh alias Yaddu Jaito, along with nine others belonging to Devinder Bambiha gang.

He said the gangsters were wanted in a number of criminal cases like murder, robbery, attempt to murder and ransom, among others.

"These criminals were involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, ransom, snatching of vehicles cars, smuggling of narcotics and dealing in illegal weapons, besides several cases of robbery and theft across the states of Punjab and Haryana," police said.

He said that 17 firearms were also recovered from these gang members, which include nine pistols, five revolvers, one rifle and two guns.

According to police, some of the seized weapons are of foreign make.

The police also recovered two Scorpio SUVs and one Hyundai Creta car from their possession.

All the accused persons were produced before a court in Rajpura town, 40 km from here, and were remanded to six days' police custody.