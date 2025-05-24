Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 Result Out, Check Direct Link

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 on May 24. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website , polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

TS POLYCET 2025 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website: polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Click on "Rank Card"

Enter your hall ticket number

Submit the details to view your result

Download and print the rank card for future reference

TS POLYCET 2025 Counselling

Qualified candidates can apply for counselling for admission into various polytechnic colleges across Telangana, including Government, Aided, Unaided Polytechnics, and Polytechnics functioning within Private Engineering Colleges. The detailed counselling schedule will be announced soon on the official website.

TS POLYCET 2025 Exam Overview

TS POLYCET 2025 serves as the gateway for admission into diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering, and Technology offered by institutions across the state. It also acts as the entrance exam for diploma courses in state universities.

The examination was held in offline mode on May 13. The test duration was two and a half hours, and the medium was English and Telugu. The question paper comprised four sections, totaling 150 marks. There was no negative marking for incorrect answers. The Physics, Chemistry, and Biology sections carried 30 marks each, while the Mathematics section was worth 60 marks.

The provisional answer key was released on May 14, and the last date to raise objections was May 15.

Last year, the TS POLYCET results were declared in the first week of June, with a total of 82,809 students appearing for the exam statewide.