Telangana POLYCET 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment List To Be Out Shortly

TS POLYCET 2025 Allotment List: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, is set to release the Phase 1 seat allotment result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 counselling at any moment. Earlier, the Phase 1 allotment was expected on July 4; however, it was delayed.

"First phase allotments will be displayed shortly," reads a message on the TS POLYCET official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check the TS POLYCET Round 1 allotment result at tgpolycet.nic.in. To access the provisional allotment order, candidates will need their ROC form number, TS POLYCET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth for login. Qualified candidates must also pay the counselling fee.

TS POLYCET 2025: How To Check Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TS POLYCET Phase 1 seat allotment result link

Enter the required login details - hall ticket number, password, and date of birth

Submit the details to access the result

Download and save the allotment order for future reference

As per the original counselling schedule, the final phase of counselling 2025 was set to begin between July 9 and 17, with the seat allotment result expected on or before July 15.

The TS POLYCET 2025 entrance exam was conducted on May 13, featuring questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 level. Results were declared on May 24.

The TS POLYCET exam evaluates candidates' eligibility for admission to diploma programmes in Engineering, Non-Engineering, and Technology offered by various institutions and universities in Telangana.