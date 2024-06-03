Telangana POLYCET 2024 Result: Rank Cards Out, Check Steps To Access

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana, Hyderabad has released the results of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 (POLYCET-2024). Those who had appeared in the examination can access their rank cards by visiting the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The examination was held on May 24.

The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is held for candidates seeking admission into Diploma Courses in Engineering and Non-Engineering/Technology at Polytechnics/Institutions in Telangana State, including government, aided, unaided polytechnics, private engineering colleges, as well as agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, and fisheries diploma courses offered in the state.

TS POLYCET Result 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Select the TS POLYCET rank card 2024 link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

Admission to polytechnics will be determined by ranks assigned based on the marks obtained in math and physics.

The minimum passing marks are 30 per cent, which means candidates must score at least 36 out of 120 marks.