Telangana Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Result Released, Check Steps To Download

TS DSC Results 2024: The recruitment exam, held earlier this year, aims to fill various teaching positions in government schools across Telangana.

Read Time: 2 mins
Telangana Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Result Released, Check Steps To Download
TS DSC Results 2024: Appointment letters will be given to qualified candidates at LB Stadium on Oct 9.

TS DSC Results 2024: The Telangana State District Selection Committee (TS DSC) has announced the teacher recruitment exam 2024 results. Those who appeared for the exam can access their result by visiting the official website.  Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the result. Appointment letters will be given to qualified candidates at LB Stadium on October 9.

The TS DSC exam, held earlier this year, aims to fill various teaching positions, including School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), and Physical Education Teachers (PETs), in government schools across the state.

TS DSC Result 2024: Steps To Access

  • Go to the official TS DSC website, tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc.
  • On the homepage, select the result link.
  • Enter your hall ticket number and other required credentials, then submit.
  • Your result, along with the district-wise merit list, will appear.
  • Save and print a copy of the result for future reference.

After reviewing your TS DSC Result 2024 and securing a place on the merit list, the following key steps are crucial:

Document Verification: Be ready to submit the necessary documents for verification, which may include:

  • Educational qualifications
  • Identity proof
  • Caste/category certificates (if applicable)
  • Medical fitness certificates

Counselling and Seat Allocation: Attend the counselling session as per the schedule to select your preferred teaching post and location based on available seats.

Joining Process: Once a seat is allotted, candidates must report to the designated school within the specified timeframe.

