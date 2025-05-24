Karnataka CET 2025 Result Out, Check Direct Link, Merit List, Steps To Download

Karnataka CET 2025 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today declared the results of the 2025 Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

This year, 3,11,996 students out of 3,30,787 registered candidates appeared for the exam. Subject-wise, 3,11,690 students took the Physics paper, 3,11,767 wrote Chemistry, 3,04,170 appeared for Mathematics, and 2,39,459 attempted the Biology paper.

Along with the result, the exam authority also released the merit list based on the revised answer key finalised by subject experts.

The KCET 2025 examination was held on April 15, 16, and 17 across the state. The entrance test is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional streams.

To qualify for KCET counselling, candidates must meet the minimum eligibility criteria. The cut-off marks are as follows:

General category: 45%

SC/ST categories: 40%

OBC/EWS categories: 40%

Qualified candidates will be required to present relevant documents during the counselling and verification process.